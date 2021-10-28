Excited AbRam waves to paps from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat post brother Aryan Khan’s bail; WATCH

Three weeks after his arrest in connection to the Drugs Bust Case by the NCB, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan has been finally granted bail today. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan and two other accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. After the bail order, an excited Shah Rukh’s youngest child, AbRam was spotted waving at paps from the terrace of the actor’s residence, Mannat.

In a recent video shared by ANI on its official Twitter handle, AbRam can be seen standing at Mannat’s terrace and looking at the paparazzi below, while he waves at them. While Shah Rukh’s staff tries to bring AbRam down from the edge, he is seen repeatedly getting up and waving at the paps. Clearly, the little brother is excited about Aryan’s much-awaited bail. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, ANI wrote, “#WATCH | Earlier visuals from actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai after the grant of bail by Bombay High Court to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case”.

Take a look:

Minutes after Aryan's bail order was announced today, Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra. There was an influx of media personnel as well as fans. SRK's fans came in large numbers and even burst crackers outside the main gate of Mannat. They also got along a banner which included a photo of Aryan and SRK with the words 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' written across it. It was a massive celebration of sorts as fans went all out with crackers.