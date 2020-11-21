Excited Kiara Advani drops Indoo Ki Jawaani's quirky poster with theatrical release date; Says It’s happening

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, will witness her third release of the year with Indoo Ki Jawani next month.

After witnessing a complete shutdown of over six months du to COVID 19 pandemic, the theatres across India saw the light of the day lately. And now several movies are looking forward to hitting the big screen once again. Joining them is Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. According to media reports, after much of speculation over the movie release, this coming of age comedy is set to hit the theatres and will be releasing on December 11 this year.

Undoubtedly, Kiara is over the moon with the news. Sharing her excitement about the same, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has posted a new, quirky poster of the movie. In the poster, Kiara was seen looking at her phone which apparently had many messages from dating apps. Amid this, one message is highlighted which reads as “In Cinemas 11th Dec 2020” and Kiara is all excited to read the message. In the caption, the diva expressed her feeling about the same and wrote, “It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020.”

Take a look at the new poster of Indoo Ki Jawani:

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani is a coming of age comedy which revolves around a Ghaziabad based girl and her misadventures with dating apps. Apart from Kiara, the movie also features Aditya Seal in the lead. Lately, the makers had released the first song of the movie as ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ and it had taken the internet by a storm leaving everyone in awe of Kiara’s moves.

