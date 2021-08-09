Excited & Nervous: Shefali Shah to kick start shooting for Doctor G; Shares PICS

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is all excited to begin filming for her next venture Doctor G. On Sunday, the actress took a flight to Prayagraj to join Ayushmann Khurrana for the shoot of their upcoming movie. The ‘Delhi Crime’ star took to her Instagram space to share a string of images from the aircraft. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Soooo excited! First to be flying in a plane and into another world and character”. Shefali also added that she was ‘nervous’ and wrote, “and obviously goes without saying nervous as hell... Doctor G here we come!”

In another picture shared on her Instagram story, Shefali can be seen reading the script of Doctor G. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post. The film is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap. Apart from Shefali and Ayushmann, Doctor G will also feature Rakul Preet. Previously in an interview with a leading daily, Shefali Shah opened up about her upcoming project and shared her excitement. “A very interesting and a sweet film,” said the actress.

Speaking with ETimes in an interview, Shefali said, “I haven't started work on it. However, the film is a very sensitive, sweet, social drama; it is a funny film. I really liked the script and I wanted to be a part of it.” The upcoming film Doctor G is backed up by Junglee Pictures. Before heading to shoot for Ayushmann starrer Doctor G, Shefali was busy wrapping up ’s ‘Darlings’ shoot.

