Excited for Priyanka, Katrina, Alia's Jee Le Zaraa? THESE 8 road trip films will inspire you to pack your bags
Tuesday was a surprise for Bollywood buffs as Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film about female friendships, 20 years after Dil Chahta Hai. Interestingly, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the movie. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the film will be produced by Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, with Farhan occupying the director's chair after almost a decade. Priyanka, Katrina and Alia starrer is all set to go on floors in 2022 and is expected to hit screens in 2023.
Can’t wait for Jee Le Zaraa to hit theatres? Pinkvilla brings to you 8 other road trip films that will inspire you to pack your bags.
Piku
Besides the beautiful storyline, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan starrer Piku is about a wonderful road trip from Delhi to Kolkata via Varanasi.
Karwaan
Karwaan, a ride through the lush hills and striking landscapes of southern India showcases three people from different walks of life trying to correct a mix up of corpses.
Highway
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway is a road film, which tells the story of a girl who is kidnapped by a goon. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.
Anjaana Anjaani
A rom-com, Anjaana Anjaani starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor is about two suicidal strangers who embark on a road trip to Las Vegas and eventually fall in love.
Finding Fanny
Finding Fanny starring Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah is based on a road trip in Goa and follows the journey of five dysfunctional friends.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Three childhood friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar come together for a three-week road trip to Spain. The beautiful trip changes each one’s life in different aspects.
Dil Chahta Hai
Three friends played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna embark on a road trip to Goa and vow to return there every year. The mesmerizing journey song from the movie is unmissable.
Chalo Dilli
Chalo Dilli is an arduous journey to nowhere. Starring Lara Dutta and Vinay Pathak is a light-hearted movie about a road trip with two quirky personalities.