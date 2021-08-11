Excited for Priyanka, Katrina, Alia's Jee Le Zaraa? THESE 8 road trip films will inspire you to pack your bags

Tuesday was a surprise for Bollywood buffs as Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film about female friendships, 20 years after Dil Chahta Hai. Interestingly, actresses Jonas, and have been roped in for the movie. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the film will be produced by Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, with Farhan occupying the director's chair after almost a decade. Priyanka, Katrina and Alia starrer is all set to go on floors in 2022 and is expected to hit screens in 2023.

Can’t wait for Jee Le Zaraa to hit theatres? Pinkvilla brings to you 8 other road trip films that will inspire you to pack your bags.