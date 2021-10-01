Excited to see your favourite star? Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor; 15 actors to grace big screens in 2022

Are you excited to see your favourite star on-screen? Well, it’s time to grab that popcorn and head to the cinema to witness the magic as some of the biggest stars are set to return to the theatres. From , to Kareena Kapoor; here is a list of the top 15 actors who are ready to entertain you once again.

Happy viewing!

& Kareena Kapoor

They need no introduction, yes we are talking about Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The superstars will be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the official ‘Forrest Gump’ remake. The movie is all set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day (14 February) 2022.

Ranveer Singh is all set to grace the big screens with his energetic performance and his fans are all excited. The actor will be seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, alongside Shalini Pandey. The film will be releasing worldwide on February 25, 2022.

Salman Khan &

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the big screens. The actors will be seen sharing the screen stage in the much-awaited film ‘Tiger 3’. Not only this, but the film will also feature Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. Though the release date of the film has not been announced so far, it is likely to hit the theatres next year.

Shah Rukh Khan &

Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? And watching Deepika Padukone with SRK, is just a cherry on top. SRK and Deepika starrer ‘Pathan’ has been the talk of the town ever since it went on floors. The action flick directed by Siddharth Anand also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. So far, there is no update on the release date, but we are as excited as you are.

John Abraham

Fan of John Abraham? Well, good news for you. The actor’s upcoming thriller Attack got its release date today. It is stated that the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will be hitting the theatres on Republic Day next year.

He is known for his incredible performances. Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will appear in ‘Shamshera’, which will be released on March 18, 2022. There’s another good news!! The period epic also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Isn’t that exciting?

& Prabhas

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas are teaming up for ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut. The movie will also star Kriti Sanon. To note, Adipurush is an upcoming Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

& Bhumi Pednekar

and Bhumi Pednekar have previously shared screen space in the highly successful venture Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and they were highly praised for their performance. Love their chemistry? Well, here’s a piece of good news for you. The on-screen duo is all set to grace big screens in ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The movie will release on August 11, 2022.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is all set to hit the screens on 3rd June 2022. The film is helmed by Amit R Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. It also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Not only this, the actor’s much-awaited film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh ‘Mayday’ is also in line and will release on April 29 next year.

Alia Bhatt has officially wrapped up her upcoming venture Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial was completed in a span of 2 years. Well, the wait is about to be over. Alia will be seen on big screens on January 06, 2022.