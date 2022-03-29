'Excitement Se Mujhe Bukhaar': Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tease fans about a collab with their banter

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the celebs who are quite active on social media. The duo has the knack of keeping their fans intrigued with their posts on Instagram and each of their pics are a thing among the fans. However, recently both Varun and Janhvi made the headlines as they got into a fun banter on Instagram. Although Varun and Janhvi haven’t shared the screen space ever, their recent banter on social media has made everyone wonder if they are planning to collaborate anytime soon. This happened after Janhvi and Varun started sharing posts from Nadiadwala Grandson.

Taking to the Instagram story, Varun shared a pic of a coffee mug with the Nadiadwala Grandson logo on it. He captioned the pic as, “Ab Hoga……?” It did get the fans wondering what the Student of The Year 2 actor is up to. And soon, Janhvi Kapoor got the wheels in everyone’s minds churning as she too shared Varun and Nadiadwala Grandson’s post and captioned it as, “Excitement se mujhe bukhaar”. Well, though neither Varun nor Janhvi has mentioned what’s cooking, their social media posts have certainly got the tongues wagging.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s posts:

To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Varun is all set to collaborate with Nitesh Tiwari soon and the team is planning to rope in Janhvi as the female lead. While an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard, if the reports turned out to be true, it will mark Janhvi and Varun’s first collaboration on the big screen.

