'Exciting times' Janhvi Kapoor expresses happiness as brother Arjun Kapoor kicks off 'The Lady Killer' shoot

Arjun Kapoor announced his new film The Lady Killer in 2021. With an exciting first look poster, the Ishaqzaade actor unveiled the first look of his film. He penned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet." Bhumi Pednekar was cast as the leading woman later in January of this year. This is the first time the two stars have worked together. The Ajay Bahl directed film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in partnership with Karma Media and Entertainment.

Arjun’s post was loved by numerous industry colleagues and millions of his fans. It was also proved that his family members are his biggest cheerleaders as they hyped up the ace actor. Sister Janhvi Kapoor shared Arjun’s post on his Instagram and happily wrote, “Exciting timesssss.” On the other hand, papa Boney Kapoor too reacted to the post to express his excitement. Other actors such as Vikrant Massey commented as well. He wrote, “Kill it”. Sanjay Kapoor commented sweetly commented, “All the best”.

Take a look at Janhvi's story HERE

Meanwhile, Janhvi is also super proud as Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The movie hit the floors on Monday (April 18). In fact, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Janhvi had taken a quick break from the shooting of Bawaal to be with Khushi on her big day.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turns cheerleader for Khushi Kapoor as she begins shooting for The Archies in Ooty; Watch