EXCLSUIVE: Juhi Chawla recounts 'sweet shooting memories' from Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate sets as film turns 23

Juhi Chawla got nostalgic as her movie 'Jhoot Bole Kawau Kate' clocked 23 years. The actress took down her memory lane and shared some beautiful memories from the sets and the team with us. Read on.

Remember the rib-tickling comedy-drama, Jhoot Bole Kawau Kate, starring Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, (late) Amrish Puri Anupam Kher, and Sajid Khan? It has is now 23 years old! Yes, the movie which provided the best comic relief with a roller-coaster journey of its characters, has completed 23 long years. Having an old charm on the 70s in the 90s, the film was weaved technically and artistically.

Though comedy was its highlight, it had several engrossing and lovable moments. Veteran director, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who made his comeback after a self-imposed exile of 14 years from the cinema, with Jhoot Bole Kawau Kate, struck a perfect balance between narrative, humour, and character with the movie. On this special occasion, Juhi got nostalgic with Pinkvilla and went down memory lane to relive some 'beautiful memories' from the sets and the team.

Juhi recalled how she was approached and finalised for the role by Rishi Da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee), and she was overwhelmed with the opportunity. 'I was approached, and I heard a bit of the script. It was this sweet, innocent story of a boy and girl falling in love, and the girl trying to get her father to approve funnily. The story was too sweet and innocent for even our times. It was a great chance to work with Hrishi Da who was such a celebrated director of so many wonderful films back then. I wasn't going to give up the chance of working with him so I took it on.'

The actress went onto shower praises to the senior director. 'Hrishi da was well into his 70's when he was going to direct this film and so was his cinematographer, and all of us were in another age bracket at that time, but the whole working experience was amazing,' Juhi shared.

Recalling how the shooting schedule went by, and the discipline plus fun they had on the sets, Juhi shared, 'With Rishi Da everything on set was ready and set to go at sharp 9:30 am. Unlike other sets where shoots start at their own pace, with Hrishi Da he ensured that things went according to time and schedule at all times during the film. Promptly by 5:30 pm, Hrishi Da would wrap up the shoot, bang on time, and be free. The whole unit back then was so clear and organized in their amazing shooting schedule.'

While Juhi was all praises for the crew, she revealed that Anil Kapoor used to always be late on the sets. She also reminisced a 'funny moment' when Anil ji was schooled by Hrishi Da for his 'late latfi' attitude.

'Anil ji would come to the sets a little later, around 10 am, then get ready and reach the sets around 10:30-11. I remember one day when Hrishi Da admonished him for not coming at the same time as others, all of us were quite thrilled with it. We felt like those students who were secretly rejoicing about one student getting admonished by the teacher!.'

Juhi called woking with Hrishi Da and the cast-crew of Jhoot Bole Kawau Kate a 'wonderful experience.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

