EXCLUSIVE: Aaliya Siddiqui: They claim I'm doing this for money; Why would I ask from Shamas? I'm Nawaz's wife

Aaliya Siddiqui recently joined Pinkvilla for a chat and spoke about what went wrong in her 10-year-old marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also hit back at claims of her doing all this for money and asked why would she do it?

A few months back, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce from him, and since then the actor has been in news for all the wrong reasons. In an interview with us, his niece Sasha Siddiqui too exposed Nawaz's brother Minazuddin Siddiqui and revealed how she was sexually abused by her uncle for years. Aaliya recently joined us for a chat and spoke about what went wrong in her 10-year-old marriage with Nawaz. She also hit back at claims of her doing all this for money and asked why would she do it?

She said, "They are claiming I'm doing this for money. How much money? For Rs 2 crore, I would do this? If they claimed I did it for Rs 100 crore, people would still believe it. I'm Nawaz's wife; why would I ask for money from Shamas?" Not just that, Aaliya also revealed what went wrong their marriage and said that while she was pregnant and delivering, her husband Nawaz was with his girlfriends.

She also revealed how Shamas was the one to reveal his infidelity to her. She added, "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother."

Watch Aaliya's full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

