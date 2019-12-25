EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas with his family

As per reports, Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan has jetted off to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas with his family. Read on!

Superstar has been working non-stop shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha since late September, and the actor has been traveling around the country to shoot for the movie and has barely had any time to see his family. Now as per sources, Pinkvilla was exclusively informed that Aamir Khan, along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and his ammiji, have jetted off to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas. A source close to Aamir Khan tells us, “Aamir sir has been on a hectic shooting schedule non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha and hasn't been able to spend any time with his family.”

Furthermore, the source further adds, “When he finally got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and took off to Panchgani along with family to celebrate Christmas.” Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. The actor will be shooting for the movie in over a hundred real locations across the country and will see Aamir undergo a tremendous transformation.

In the film, Aamir Khan will be seen reuniting with his 3 Idiots actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a few days back, Aamir and Kareena were snapped shooting in Punjab for the film and the two had even visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

