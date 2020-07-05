EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on casting couch, MeToo movement and more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anu Aggarwal revealed why she never wanted to model in the first place. She also opened up on the MeToo movement and casting couch and claimed that at the end, “the girl is the boss.”

Anu Aggarwal entered showbiz with Aashiqui and became an overnight sensation. Before that, she was a successful model and a face everyone was behind. Anu, however, was not interested in modelling. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anu revealed why she never wanted to model in the first place, but her then boyfriend Rick pushed her to take it. She also opened up on the MeToo movement and casting couch and claimed that at the end, “the girl is the boss.”

When asked if she ever had to face casting couch in the industry, Anu shared, “Not really. But yes one director, a top one, had come to my house citing he has a role for me. He came to my house and took out the whiskey bottle. It was in the afternoon hour but mere dimag ki batti jal gayi. How can someone come to the house with a bag of whiskey to tell the story, so I made some reason and had to politely ask him to leave. I told him off. That is what I am trying to say, women always has the choice.”

Elaborating further she said, “Even when I used to talk to girls earlier, and they would say this guy tried to hit on me and the whole thing about Bollywood, and the whole Me Too thing, and guys hitting on girls, I just feel guys will hit on girls. I have been getting hit at since I was 13 years old. I had no idea how to handle all this. The point is I feel eventually the girl is the boss unless a guy rapes you or something. Otherwise, the girl has to say yes for a guy to do anything with the girl.”

Anu Aggarwal is currently in talks with Netflix for a series over her life events.

