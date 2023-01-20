EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak to marry Shivaleeka Oberoi in February in Goa

After the massive success of Drishyam 2 , Abhishek Pathak is all set to get married to his long-term girlfriend and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February. Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a two-day intimate affair in the beachy town of Goa.

Not too long ago, the grand proposal video also did rounds on social media. Close friends and family from the film fraternity will attend this grand wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and to bless the couple.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak recently directed the massive blockbuster Drishyam2, which is said to revive Bollywood. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Shivaleeka Oberoi made her debut in Bollywood with Yeh Saali Aashiqui opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri. She also starred in films like Khuda Haafiz and Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2. Interestingly Abhishek Pathak was also the producer of Khuda Haafiz. It is this film set, where the couple first met.

Talking about her relationship, Shivaleeka Oberoi, in an earlier interview said, “Everyone was surprised. Of course, some people knew about our relationship, but largely, people knew that we were affiliated through our work. I had auditioned for Khuda Haafiz, and I still remember I met Kumarji (Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek’s father) before I met Abhishek. We later realized that we had common friends. With time, things organically fell into place. It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years..”