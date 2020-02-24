EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami on facing criticism after his Padma Shri win; I wish they didn't do it; I forgive them

Adnan Sami expresses his elation on having won the Padma Shri award and says a mere thousand people out of 1.3 billion population who criticise him don't matter to him.

Making every 90s kid nostalgic, Adnan Sami has been one of the most loved singers in Bollywood. His tracks Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Tera Chehra, Lift Kara De still remain one of our top favourites that we play on loop. Adnan Sami had been away from the spotlight for over 9 years, and the singer has finally put an end to his sabbatical, marking his comeback with the track Tu Yaad Aya. The song is already topping the charts and has made way into our playlists in no time. Meanwhile, Adnan Sami's Padma Shri win comes as a cherry on the cake.

Adnan Sami was recently conferred with the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of music. However, while ardent fans congratulated the singing sensation, others criticised him on account of him being originated from Pakistan. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Adnan Sami has addressed the same and spilled beans on how he took the criticism. Adnan expressed his elation on having won the Padma Shri, which is one of the highest civilian awards in India and said that he was stunned. It came like a bolt of lightning in the sky which had no inclination towards the rain, so the thunder came like a surprise, he says.

Watch his interview:

Adnan also opened up on facing criticism and stated that he wishes that the comments did not come but he forgives them. He calls Padma Shri a prestigious award with a lot of dignity and sanctity attached to it that goes way above politics and feels that when people criticise an awardee, they are actually questioning the sanctity of the award. It is being voted on by the people of the country and deserved to be respected. A handful of people decide to make a ruckus about it but those hundred or a thousand people out of 1.3 billion population make no difference to him. Get away! he says.

