EXCLUSIVE: After Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on battling depression, taking a therapist's

Jacqueline Fernandes has always been the one to bare her heart out. She is perhaps the most beautiful and happy person we have met. But there is a side to her we rarely get to see. In our new episode for No More Secrets, Jacqueline opened up on the pressure to remain this positive and happy person all the time. After , among others, Jacqueline has come out to open up on battling depression and seeking therapists help.

When asked on who anchors her when things don’t seem right, Jacqueline shared, “I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where everyday there is a speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on public platform. So we have those days too but I don’t verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not to them about my problems, I rarely do except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you forget about these problems. It is good and important to have people around. For the longest time I haven’t had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me.”

Jacqueline also opened up on dating co actors and said that she doesn’t intent to cross that line, though she is not against the prospect of dating someone from within the industry. About marriage plans, she said that she doesn’t feel that pressure so much. Jacqueline also spoke on the bond she shared with her brother Ryan.

Kudos to Jacqueline for speaking out on this and more power to her, truly.

