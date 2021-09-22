EXCLUSIVE: After Maldives, Ajay Devgn’s brief stopover in Switzerland for daughter Nysa

's schedule is mostly tight, but there's one thing that he always makes time for, his family. The successful actor has a slew of projects awaiting shooting, but, Ajay was recently in the news for flying off to the Maldives to shoot for a special episode of Discovery’s adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The actor combined the work trip for personal reasons as he also celebrated his son Yug’s 11th birthday in the beautiful country, along with two of his nephews. Now we have heard that Ajay flew to Switzerland on Sunday, after shooting the episode last week.

Says a source close to Ajay, “After Nysa completed her primary and high school education in Mumbai, she went to Singapore in 2018, to complete her higher education at United World College of South-East Asia. She completed her schooling this year as she turned 18 and being a highly intelligent child, Nysa wanted to do her college education from Switzerland after that. It’s an extremely prestigious and among the top-ranking universities in the world and picked by Nysa herself. Ajay and Kajol want to offer the best for their children. After the Maldives shoot, Ajay flew directly to Switzerland where he joined Nysa at the university to settle her on. Nysa has always been a mature teenager who makes her own decisions. She wanted to do her schooling abroad and now she wants to complete her college education too, before she decides which career option to take. Last year when the pandemic had broken out, Kajol had flown to Singapore to be with Nysa after her school resumed. Ajay had even bought an apartment in the city to make sure that both were comfortable where they lived.”

The source adds, “Ajay and Kajol have divided their priorities beautifully. While Ajay was in Maldives with Yug last week, Kajol and Nysa took a holiday in London and Paris. They had a real girlie time, shopping, eating and just hanging out. Ajay will spend a couple of days with Nysa, make sure she’s comfortable and then return to Mumbai, this week to resume the shoot of his web series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (co-starring Esha Deol Takhtiani, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Ashish Vidyarthi). Kajol and Yug are back in Mumbai. This will be the second schedule of the web drama and Ajay is expected to shoot for over a month after which he is expected to fly to a foreign country to complete the shoot of his directorial Mayday. Once that is over, he will begin shooting for Amit R Sharma’s Maidaan from November end.”

On the work front, apart from Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Indian adaptation of hit BBC crime drama Luther) and the biographical sports drama Maidaan (Ajay plays former football player, coach, and manager of the Indian national team, Syed Abdul Rahim), Ajay has many projects in his kitty including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Drishyam 2, Thank God and others. The sets of Maidaan are being reconstructed from this month and the shooting is expected to start from around October 24. Ajay will be required for a 25-day (approx) shoot where he will be part of the climax scenes, including the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, between India and South Korea.