EXCLUSIVE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor REVEALS bff Alia Bhatt cried after watching Guilty; read

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Guilty. Read exclusive interview.

’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her showbiz debut with Netflix show Guilty. The show also stars Kiara Advani among others. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Akansha on her debut, why chose Guilty for debut, her bff Alia’s reaction to the film and more. An excited Alia revealed that she always wanted to be an actor and this just seems to be her first big step.

“I always wanted to be an actor even before I knew I could take it up as a profession and make money out of it. I would love imitating people and dancing, doing the Neelam show. So, yes!” Akansha revealed. She also spoke about her equation with Kiara Advani and how the workshop helped them bond. “Firstly, we knew each other from before, in a very formal and social basis. We started hanging out after we met at office for readings. We became very close during the one week workshop we had which was high intensity, nerve wrecking and emotional. We were crying in front of each other, we shared our darkest secrets, so inherently we became close. Post that, we connected like easily, we used to hang out together. We would workout together, that being said, she was very nice to me as co star. She was so encouraging,” Akansha shared.

Lastly, recounting Alia’s reaction to it, Akansha added, “I ran away before the film ended. So everyone came to me and greeted me later. I met Shaheen, I met Alia’s mom, and I was looking for Alia. Everyone was congratulating me. I ran to her later when I saw her and she told me she is avoiding me. And then, when we got in the car, she cried and gave a low down of everything. She is happy I got to do that. She appreciated my work.”

Check out the full interview here:

