EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt reacts to Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal; 'There's a lot to say but...'

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest female stars in Bollywood currently, and that's why all her upcoming films are among the most awaited Bollywood movies. The actress recently signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming biggie Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Ever since its announcement, the film has become the talk of the town. The actress, currently promoting her upcoming production Poachers, exclusively talked with Pinkvilla about Love and War.

Alia Bhatt on Love and War

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt opened up about her upcoming much-awaited biggie, Love and War. When asked to share how excited she is about the film and the casting that has become the talk of the town, Alia said, "There's a lot to say, and since we don't have time, so all we can say right now is that Poacher releases on 23rd Feb,"

More about Love and War

Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for his next romantic film for the big screen. It was also reported that the film will go on floors towards the end of 2023 with a marathon schedule. Soon after, the makers confirmed the news by announcing the title Love And War.

The film is a love triangle with a backdrop of war. Ranbir will be seen playing a character with grey shades in the movie, which will be the most complex character in SLB's filmography. Talking about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, "It's a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism, but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It's a solid subject with strong scope for performance, and that's what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,"

Love and War is currently in the pre-production stage and is on track to go on floors in the last quarter of 2024. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

