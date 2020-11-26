EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik gets candid about success of his debut pop single: It was a childhood dream come true

Amaal Mallik has been winning hearts as he released his debut pop single titled Tu Mera Nahi which has opened to a stupendous response from the audience.

Bollywood has been home to several powerhouses of talents across different segments be it singers, musicians, actors, directors and so on. Speaking of the singers, there have been some singers who have managed to carve a niche for themselves with their soulful track. Amid this is Amaal Mallik who has been a household name with his heart-touching music and equally impressive voice. From Jai Ho to Kabir Singh, Amaal has worked with several hit movies and has an interesting line of work.

After winning accolades for his work in Bollywood, this popular singer recently made the headlines after he released his debut pop single Tu Mera Nahi. The song also featured him as an actor and has taken the internet by a storm. So, as Amaal is basking in the success of his song, he got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his song, the response and much more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

You have recently released your debut pop single Tu Mera Nahi. After having a substantial body of work in film, how does it feel to take this leap of faith and go for a single? Where did the inspiration come from?

It feels surreal. It was a childhood dream come, a dream I’ve cherished and worked on for 15 years. I always wanted to be the Face of my Music, apart from being its soul. And I feel artists should have this opportunity because it really broadens your horizons as a creative person.

Not just the single, but the song also marked your acting debut. How was the experience of facing the camera?

Nerve-wracking but so exciting! Acting is very hard because you’re braving external conditions and factors that the camera doesn’t really care about. It only cares about your expression and honesty, so it was definitely a little challenging ignoring the tough weather and heat of Dubai but so rewarding!

Your track Tu Mera Nahi has been grabbing millions of views; What is your take on that?

Grabbing millions of hearts was always the aim. The views are just a wonderful add on.

It is a double celebration for your family. After all, your brother Armaan Malik has won Europe Music Award for his English debut single Control. A message for him.

Armaan is an inspiration. He’s one of the most hard-working people I’ve come across, and he always wants to do better. He knows how proud I am of him, and I wish for more excellence and success for him always.

Lately, we have seen a trend of recreating popular numbers. What’s your opinion about it?

If done tastefully and respectfully, I don’t see any problem with recreating songs, but the volume is what mainly bothers me, 80% of songs every year should be original, then it’s still okay. I’ve done a fair bunch myself, and all my recreations were tributes to the original songs while adding my own creativity to them.

Last but not the least, how do you deal with social media trolls?

I believe in #TrollTheTrolls (haha). Trolls don’t affect me anymore; I have a good time laughing at all of them. I may have stepped in from time to time to give it back to people misbehaving. Constructive criticism about my work is okay, I learn from it, but I can’t tolerate bad behaviour at any cost.

Credits :Pinkvilla

