EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi opens up on Kareena Kapoor Khan & Gauri Khan's statement on paparazzi culture

Angad Bedi further mentions that till the time his daughter grows up and becomes aware that her parents are actors, he will try to protect her from the paparazzi culture.

During a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Angad Bedi opens up on Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's comments on the paparazzi culture. Angad Bedi goes on to state that he will surely try to protect his kid from getting clicked. The actor who featured in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, further mentions that till the time his daughter grows up and becomes aware that her parents are actors, he will try to protect her from the paparazzi culture.

The actor further goes on to add that after a certain point, it wouldn't be possible to stop is daughter from getting clicked by the paparazzi. The actor was quizzed about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gauri Khan's statement on paparazzi culture. Angad was questioned about what he feels on Kareena's remark. As per news reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan had stated that her son Taimur Ali Khan says no to pictures even when the family members are trying to click a picture of his. Further, news reports also state that Gauri Khan had made a comment on paparazzi culture.

Gauri Khan had reportedly stated that her son AbRam does not like to step out as he got clicked by the paparazzi. The actor Angad Bedi does mention that he had asked the paparazzi to delete the pictures of his daughter, Mehr, and they did so.

