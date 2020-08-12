EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi on wife Neha Dhupia's reaction to his latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Actor Angad Bedi during his interview with Pinkvilla, stated that his wife Neha Dhupia felt over whelmed after watching the film.

Actor Angad Bedi spoke to Pinkvilla for a candid interview. The actor spoke about how his wife Neha Dhupia reacted to his latest film titled, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor reveals that his wife Neha Dhupia comes from a defence background. He further says that Neha is quite emotional and attached to her defence roots, as Neha father served in the Indian Navy. The Bollywood actor states that Neha is quite fidgety, but when she was watching the film, she was very focused on the war drama. Angad Bedi during his interview with Pinkvilla also stated that his wife Neha Dhupia felt over whelmed after watching the film.

The actor goes on to add that he felt good that his wife loved his latest offering. During the interview, the actor was also quizzed about the paparazzi culture. As per news reports, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had stated that her son Taimur Ali Khan says 'no pictures' to the family when they try to take his photos. Similarly, 's wife, to reportedly said that son AbRam doesn't like to step out anymore, as he dislikes getting clicked by the paparazzi.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor, Angad Bedi mentions that he will try to protect his kids from getting clicked by the paparazzi. The actor also states that when his daughter Mehr grows up, she will eventually become aware that her parents are actors. But, till then he will surely protect his little one from being photographed by the paparazzi.

(ALSO READ: Angad Bedi calls flak on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 'unfair'; Opens up on playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother)

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×