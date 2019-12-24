EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS how Salman Khan & his family supported him after his divorce with Malaika Arora

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up on Salman Khan and his family's support for each other when he was going through a divorce.

Arbaaz Khan was recently seen in Dabangg 3 starring , and Saiee Manjrekar. The actor was recently in the news when he spoke about his divorce with and his son Arhaan's reaction to it. The actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up on Salman Khan and his family's support for each other. He said, "I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not that as though they were rallying around me more around that time when my personal life was in that scenario.

He added, "They were always there. Under any circumstances, they don't need to make any extra effort that now we need to probably put our arms around his shoulder or now we need to call him for dinner. They are there for us. My family, we siblings are there for each other. We don't interfere in our personal lives. Salman has his own personal equation. I have my own personal equation. We are sometimes not even a part of each other's celebration or happiness. But we are definitely there when somebody is down."

Check out Arbaaz Khan's interview here:

On Arhaan's reaction to his and Malaika's divorce, he said that Arhaan was 12 years old back then. He said that we usually underestimate the intelligence of children. They understand everything. He was aware of what was happening between us. He could smell the situation in the house so there was not much of a need to sit him down and explain things to him.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan opens up on son Arhaan's reaction to his separation with Malaika Arora

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More