EXCLUSIVE: Are Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter the new couple in Bollywood?

After a break up with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan seems to have found solace in his Khali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. Read the full Goss inside.

Till late last year, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were the it couple from the Gen-Y brigade of actors. The two stars who starred in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak had been seeing each other since they began shooting for the social drama. In fact, news about their affair grabbed headlines all over, but now we hear that they have broken up.

A source tells us, "Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn't just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan's overbearing nature."

But another source informs us that right after the break up with Janhvi, Ishaan found solace in yet another newcomer heroines. Who? Ananya Panday! The khabri shares, "Ananya and Kartik were never in a relationship, although they might have been close buddies. Kartik was with Sara back then and Ishaan was with Janhvi when Ananya signed Khali Peeli opposite Ishaan. During the course of the film shoot, both of them hit it off really well and got close. Ishaan has been extremely caring and protective of Ananya and he also got a shoulder to cry on and last we heard, they are dating. They don't want to share the news with the world as yet. In fact, they haven't really told too many of their close friends either. But it needs to be seen if their equation off screen will last forever." So in case you wondered why you spotted Ishaan more with Ananya and not Janhvi nowadays, you have your answer!

