EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik opens up about his debut English song Control, international collaborations & more

Armaan Malik who recently made history by featuring on the Times Square Billboard for his English song titled Control, which marks his debut in English music spoke to Pinkvilla for a candid interview.

The well-known singer and songwriter Armaan Malik who recently made history by featuring on the Times Square Billboard for his English song titled Control, which marks his debut in English music spoke to Pinkvilla for a candid interview. The singer cum songwriter was quizzed about his latest single Control. Armaan says that Control is very special as he has been working on it for two years. Further, he says that he is very excited about the single as it was his dream to single in English. We asked Armaan about his cryptic message on his Instagram account, and he was quick to reply that he wanted to start afresh as the launch of his new English single is a very crucial chapter in his life.

On being quizzed about the fans being concerned when he suddenly posted a cryptic message, Armaan states that he cleared up the message he posted and made sure that the fans and followers do not worry about him. Next, we asked Armaan Malik about what are the international collaboration, and the Bol Do Na Zara singer says that he is looking forward to collaborating with various international artists, but for now, he wants to focus on solo numbers. Armaan makes it point to highlight that making music in English was always on his to-do list and it holds a very special place in his heart.

On being asked how he plans to divide his time between English, Hindi and regional songs, Armaan says confidently that even though it is a tough task he will make sure to do all three, by dividing his time appropriately. Finally, Armaan says that the journey ahead is going to be very exciting and fans will get to hear some great music, and some interesting projects are also coming up from Bollywood.

