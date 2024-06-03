EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu reveals Varun Dhawan’s reaction to her appearance in Bridgerton; praises him for THIS reason

Banita Sandhu, who gained popularity in October, caused a sensation online with her role in season 3 of the Netflix show Bridgerton. Playing Miss Malhotra, she introduced a fresh energy into the mix of eligible suitors for this season, sparking conversations among internet users.

She recently shared insights into Varun Dhawan's reaction upon seeing her in Bridgerton, her co-star from October. She also commended him for maintaining contact and checking in on her.

Banita Sandhu reveals Varun Dhawan’s reaction to her Bridgerton appearance

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Banita Sandhu was asked if her October co-star Varun Dhawan reacted to her appearance in Bridgerton. She replied, “He did. Varun's been just such a wonderful supporter of my career. Especially anytime I sign anything in the West, he's always so excited for me. And then he didn't know about Bridgerton until they released and he replied to one of my stories being like, ‘I'm so proud of you’.”

Continuing her admiration for Varun Dhawan, she added, “It's just so lovely that I started my career with him and he still like checks in.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Bridgerton

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 received enthusiastic acclaim upon its Netflix debut on May 16, followed by the subsequent installment arriving on June 13. Focused on the romantic journey of Penelope Featherington (portrayed by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (portrayed by Luke Newton), the storyline evolves as they transition from companionship to romance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Banita Sandhu believes her role in Bridgerton will attract new opportunities in Bollywood; wants to do something comedy like Crew