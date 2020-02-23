EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh REACTS to Shefali Jariwala’s statement of Asim Riaz flirting with her

In an Exclusive chat with PINKVILLA, we asked BB 13 finalist Arti Singh, if there's is any truth behind Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz tried to hit on her. Read on.

A week ago, BB lovers saw the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Yes, the maddening 'tedha' season hosted by finally concluded after an entertaining journey of 140 days. Arti Singh, who was considered to a weak contender initially, made eyes pop as she entered the finale standing on position five. Though Arti couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for her 'dignified' way of playing the game. We, at Pinkvilla, got into an exclusive chat with Arti to know how life is treating her after BB 13, and some more scoops from the house. We also asked her about Shefali Jariwala's claim about Asim Riaz trying to hit on her before he started liking Himanshi Khurana. During the conversation, we asked if there's any truth behind this.

Speaking to about it, she said, 'I don't know. I did not feel that way, but I did not genuinely get too close to the groups there, so I am not aware. Honestly, when Shefali, Asim, and Himanshi spent time together, I was never around them. I have always kept my distance from the trio because my wavelengths never matched with them. When Himanshi got evicted, then I started bonding with Shefali. I really don't know what has happened between them, as I am least interested in who is hanging out with whom. If something is not connected to me, I'm not bothered and concerned to know about it more.'

Meanwhile, Arti also spoke about her besties, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu extending support during her stint in the house. She also elaborated about her brother Krushna Abhishek, bhabhi Kashmeera Shah and mother's reaction to her revelation about the 'rape attempt' on National TV. When asked what she misses the most after BB 13, she mentioned 'I miss Bigg Boss’ voice a lot. I have emerged more confident.'

Watch Arti Singh's full interview with us right here:

