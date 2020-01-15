EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s mother on her fight with Vishal Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, her mother Vijaya Tuli, opened up the recent ‘chappal’ episode between Vishal and Madhurima, their constant bickering and equation and Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13 has been a successful season for the channel so far. After an extension of 5 weeks, the show will now get two weeks more extension and will now have its finale during February end. One of the couples who is currently creating a stir are Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, her mother Vijaya Tuli opened up the recent ‘chappal’ episode between Vishal and Madhurima, their constant bickering and equation and Shehnaaz Gill.

“If you say ‘phut phut’ to someone rigorously, who wouldn’t get angry?” asked Madhurima’s mother when asked on Tuli’s fight with Vishal. Madhurima had threatened to hit Vishal with a slipper on national television and in the recent episodes even hit him with a frying pan. “Even if Madhurima is putting Vishal down, it is wrong. Both of them need to respect each other,” her mother reiterated. Further, her mother stated, “The two (Madhurima and Vishal) love each other so much that they are unable to resist each other. That is also one of the reasons why they fight immensely inside.”

She also opened up on Shehnaaz Gill behaving weirdly inside the house. She said, “Shehnaaz herself has said such crude statements against everyone inside the house. Now, if someone calls her jealous, she has created such drama.”

