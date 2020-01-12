EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s mother on Sidharth Shukla’s flirting, the ‘chappal’ episode

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima's mother opened up on her daughter facing molestation in her childhood, the recent light moments between Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima and the 'chappal' episode between Vishal Aditya Singh and her daughter.

Bigg Boss 13's last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw enter the house along with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal. The trio visited the house to promote their upcoming movie Chhapaak. During a conversation, yesterday, both Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli opened up facing molestation as children. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima's mother opened up on her daughter facing molestation in her childhood, the recent light moments between Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima and the 'chappal' episode between Vishal Aditya Singh and her daughter.

Opening up on Sidharth Shukla's flirting inside the house, Madhurima's mother stated, "There is nothing wrong in it. People are playing their game. Only when it goes beyond control, then we get tensed but for now, it is fine." Her mother also opened up on the chappal episode and said that sometimes people lose control but Vishal and Madhurima's episode is being highlighted for no reason. "The episode where Vishal and Madhurima were shown fighting, said the right thing that Vishal went overboard with his words initially. Sometimes what happens is when the bucket is filled at the brim, a person doesn’t know how to react and ends up being violent."

"Besides, Vishal and Madhurima have been fighting since the beginning of their relationship. We have tried to explain them but to no vain. But, both of them love each other a lot and fight equally. Regarding the chappal episode, everyone gets violent inside the house but theirs is highlighted a lot. Even Mahira hit Paras, so did Shehnaaz but when they do it, it is called a joke. Their episode was highlighted a lot instead of their talent. They danced so well inside. But, yesterday’s episode was good," her mother continued.

Lastly, reacting to her daughter's revelation on being molested as a child, her mother recounted that it had been her teacher who used to pinch her inappropriately. "She came to me complaining and crying about the teacher pinching her inappropriately. We sacked him eventually. I was also shocked she spoke about it. But, it is very brave of her to do that," he mother reiterated.

MD: In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima's mother opened up on her daughter facing molestation in her childhood, the recent light moments between Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima and the 'chappal' episode between Vishal Aditya Singh and her daughter.

