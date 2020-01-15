EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri: Won't forgive him for disrespecting our relation

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri opens up if she would be able to trust him again after his stint with Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons for the reality show so far. It is also the reason why the show was extended by a month by the makers. One of the contestants who has been making a lot of noise for his love angle is Paras Chhabra. His closeness with Mahira Sharma has left everyone appalled including his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akanksha opens up on if she can ever trust Paras after all the chaos.

"I am not going to forgive him for disrespecting our relationship publicly. He wanted to make his love angle on the show look real, be it but for that, he shouldn't have disrespected me or especially the tattoo bit. It was his only gift to me and was very special. Since he ridiculed it now, it won't mean the same," Akanksha said. She also reiterated how she is the one taking care of his everyday need inside and he isn't thinking twice before sharing it with others especially Mahira Sharma.

She further added, “I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what is he doing.” She also said that people don't talk about others who have shamed Paras for his patch but his words are highlighted. But she admitted that Paras was wrong in using such words though.

