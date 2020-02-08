Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai’s mother REACTS to Shefali Jariwala’s ‘no game’ comment on her daughter

Rashami Desai’s mother Rasila Desai opens up on Shefali Jariwala’s comment that Rashami has no game plan inside the house.

is one of the most loved and followed celebrities on Indian Television. The actress has always been in the contingent to the top in Bigg Boss 13 but with great popularity also comes great perils. Rashami and Arhaan Khan’s relationship was perhaps the most discussed subject this season on Bigg Boss. Recently, Rashami declares that she is single and does not see a future with Arhaan. Her mother, Rasika Desai, welcomed this decision of Rashami and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla also revealed that she is let down by Shefali Jariwala as a friend for Desai.

“I really want to thank Sir for supporting Rashami and also Devoleena. Devoleena has proved to be her best friend. Dost ho toh aisa. She has set an example. Also, Arti Singh was there for my daughter too,” her mother said while talking about how Rashami’s friend held her close during her difficult time. But Shefali Jariwala in an interview with us said that Rashami does not have any game inside. Replying to it, her mom said, “After whatever happened with Rashami and the friend circle, Shefali went to the other team. Aise logon ko dost nahi bolte. Dosti ka naam Devoleena hai,” she reiterated.

Rashami during the media interaction revealed that she was hoping to clear things out once out but given the number of interviews and things she has heard inside, she doesn’t see a future with Arhaan anymore. Bigg Boss 13 will see its finale next week.

Watch out Rashami Desai's mother interview below:

