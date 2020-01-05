EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother SLAMS Siddharth & Mahira's mom over 'bedroom' comment

In a first and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai’s mom opens up on her daughter’s journey, slams Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma’s mother for their ‘bedroom’ comment and more.

is one of the most discussed celebrities this season on Bigg Boss 13. Her equation with Sidharth Shukla has been the bone of contention the entire season. Recently, Sidharth was chided by superstar himself for his ‘aisi ladki’ comment against Desai. But things went down the hill after Mahira Sharma’s mother commented on the same saying that ‘till now only stories of Goa have come out, wait till bedroom stories come out.’ Now it is no rocket science to understand the implications of her words. And that is exactly what has propelled Desai’s mother Rasila Desai to give her first exclusive interview to Pinkvilla. Slamming Shukla and Mahira’s mother for their comments, Rashami’s mom even had a breakdown watching her daughter’s struggle inside.

Sidharth had recently alleged that Rashami had come to Goa behind him once while they were shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak. Replying to it, Rashami’s mom said, “Rashami did not hear what Sidharth said about Goa, otherwise she would have given a befitting reply.” About the ‘bedroom’ comment, her mother prompted, “Mahira’s mom said ‘bedroom tak ki baat’, being a woman how can she stoop so low? She shouldn’t have said it.”

Rashami’s mom also revealed that she was not in favour of her daughter doing the show. “Rashami did not seek my permission this time to say yes to Bigg Boss, otherwise, I would have never let my ‘pari’ go,” her mom said.

Lastly, before breaking down, Her mom spoke about Sidharth’s game and said, “Sidharth is playing his game. Salman Khan has already chided him for his ‘aisi ladki’ comment. Rashami should just stay away from him.”

