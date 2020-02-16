EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 Runner up Asim Riaz on John Cena’s support, Himanshi Khurana and more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame opens up on Himanshi Khurana and John Cena extending support to him. Read.

Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end with Sidharth Shukla bagging the trophy and Asim Riaz having a close win making it as the first runner up. There is no denying that Asim’s journey inside the house was one of a kind and while Sid won the show, Riaz won hearts. His soaring popularity without a strong base initially has been astounding. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Asim opened up on John Cena extending his support him, and his feelings for Himanshi Khurana.

About not bagging the trophy, Asim said, “I had the ‘Junoon’ if winning so yea, but I came so far and became the first runner up due to the love of the audience. Thoda sa laga but then 22 contestants had come but winner could only be one. I came so far and people showered so much love, I feel blessed. From whatever I know and is being told, I think I played well and I feel blessed.”

We then asked Asim about John Cena and Fast and Furious team extending wishes to him. To this, Asim reacted, “I have worked for 10 years rigorously. Everyone is working hard but mujhe yeh fal mil raha hai. I have reached till here because of my audience and fans. These opportunities I am getting because of you’ll. So I will be giving my 100 % to all this. Tomorrow, day after I will be back to work. No holidays.”

Asim and Himanshi’s pairing onscreen was loved. About his feelings for her and going down his knees for her, Asim shared, “She loves me. I need time and she needs time to understand each other and get to know each other. Everything is positive. Regarding, going down on my knees, I was just so excited to see her after a long time. I just wanted to propose her in front of her Bigg Boss family.”

Lastly, we asked him when would he and Himanshi be meeting to clarify on the ‘girlfriend’ controversy that happened outside. “I had explained to her inside only. But it was about what things were coming out. Now I want to know who has said what and then I will have clarity. I was just appalled why this thing came out now when I had spoken about my feelings for Himanshi in the 10-11th week itself. I respect her. There is no disrespect,” he concluded.

