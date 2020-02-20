EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz’s 'GF' controversy: It was blown out of proportion

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana if she and Asim Riaz have finally cleared the controversy around his girlfriend. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked about season for the reality show. Among other things, it was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship which caught eyeballs. Towards the end, Asim was seen getting into trouble after a girl on Twitter claimed that he was still in a relationship with her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Himanshi if she and Asim have finally cleared it.

To this, Himanshi told us EXCLUSIVELY, “It was clarified that time only. I had said then that Asim had been inside the house and was blindsided to whatever was happening outside. He did not even know how popular he had become. So, obviously, he should have been given an opportunity to sort out and he did. It wasn’t that big a deal, the way it was portrayed. It was blown out of proportion. It has been sorted now.”

She continued to explain why she wanted to support Asim. “Throughout the season, he supported me. The one time he was questioned about his previous relationship, which was a normal thing, he clarified that there was a relationship but now I love Himanshi. A lot of people questioned us then. I had told during weekend ka vaar also that if he was in a relationship before, then what can we do? Everyone has a past and having a girlfriend isn’t wrong. So, I supported him as I wanted to give this relationship a chance,” Himanshi added.

