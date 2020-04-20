EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood staring at a zero box office quarter for the first time ever due to Covid lockdown
If you occasionally liked to watch a film on the weekend or are a hardcore movie buff, there is a high possibility that returning to cinema halls to catch a film is not going to happen any time soon. Like other businesses, the Bollywood trade business is also divided into four quarters. In the first quarter, the Hindi film industry already incurred a loss of Rs a 450 crore at least. With films not doing as expected and theatres shutting down mid-March, the blow due to the coronavirus pandemic has been serious.
To top that, April will be the first month ever that no box office collections will happen pan India. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla that this is the first time ever that the film industry will be facing a zero box office month and likely even a zero box office quarter (April, May, June).
He said, "A zero box office month will be a first in Modern India's cinematic history. Earlier, films haven't worked in particular states or region wise. But for the first time, India will be recording a zero box office month in April."
Speaking about what the future holds, he said, "I think we have a couple of more months ahead of us before we return to the theatres. At least, another two months theatres may not open. So, there is a high possibility that we are looking at a zero box office quarter. It will be a challenge to reopen theatres in tier-2 or tier-3 cities as opposed to metro cities due to the various norms that will have to be followed."
Johar also added that big budget films will not release immediately as theatres reopen. "No big budget films are expected to release initially. Once factors like fear and social distancing are not rigid, big films might return. Makers of these films would want 100 per cent occupancy so they may release later."
