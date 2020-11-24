EXCLUSIVE: Celina Jaitley reveals her 39th birthday plans in Austria: Wine, toasted marshmallows & family

Celina Jaitley, who made her comeback with Ram Kamal's short film Seasons Greetings, celebrates her 39th birthday today. Read on to know her plans.

Celina Jaitley recently poured her heart out and revealed in a heartbreaking post on how one of her twin boys couldn’t survive due to premature birth back in 2017. Celina Jaitley's emotional note left many of her fans and followers sending her love and support from all over the world. The actress, who made her comeback with Ram Kamal's short film Seasons Greetings, celebrates her 39th birthday today.

In a recent exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Celina revealed that it has taken her two years since then to celebrate any occasion with the same fervour. She said, "It took me two years to reach a point after my parents and our baby’s demise to look forward to find the courage to start celebrating again."

Looking ahead at the next chapter of her life, Celina said, "My return to cinema with the immense success of Ram Kamal's Season Greetings in film festivals around the world as well as great reviews has given me great hope that there indeed is light always in darkness to guide us."

Far from the glittery lights of the Bollywood film industry, Celina has now settled down in Austria and is a doting mother to three kids. When asked what are her 39th birthday plans, Celina said that she will surrounded by family. "COVID 19 has not made it easy but I couldn’t ask for a better birthday. Will be in our tiny village estate in the Alps amidst a second wave lockdown. Wine, toasted marshmallows, family and everyone’s blessings is all I need to have a great birthday," the actress remarked.

Here's wishing Celina Jaitley a very Happy Birthday!

