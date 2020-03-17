EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus effect: Exhibitors to incur 80 90 cr per week as ops come to standstill: Trade Analyst

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Trade analyst reveal the loss the entertainment industry will incur with complete shut down post coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

India has already registered over 125 cases of patients suffering from coronavirus. The pandemic has left the entire nation shocked with precaution measures being taken. With production houses shutting down operations temporarily and multiplexes and single screen cinemas shut across nations, producers and exhibitors have to incur immense losses. Together till now, a trade analyst yesterday suggested that the industry has lost close to Rs 450 crore since the beginning of the year. It includes the loses incurred due to low footfall in the first two months. We spoke to trade analyst, Atul Mohan, over the financial standstill’s impact on the industry across states, to this, he said that the situation is pretty critical and will take at least two months to come to complete normalcy. With this, the entire calendar for movies have been drastically pushed.

“There is a scare across states over the pandemic. Angrezi Medium which released last week has suffered majorly due to this and it is most likely that the movie will be re released post the shut down is lifted. But, the impact will clearly be seen because it will take. Few more weeks for people to finally resume operations freely,” he said and added, “Most big production houses like YashRaj, Dharma, Reliance have suspended shooting for two weeks now. If we include all the languages (South Indian cinema, Bengali) across states, the industry incurs close to Rs 80-90 crores loss per week with the theatres, multiplexes being closed. This is colassol. Even if the shut down lifts, people are more likely to avoid public spaces for some more time, meaning more loss for the producer and exhibitors.”

Meanwhile, shooting in Filmcity too has come to a grinding halt. The producers were forced to wrap up shoot two days prior to the allotted time frame.

