EXCLUSIVE: Did Salman Khan refuse to meet Arhaan Khan post his exit from the reality show?

Salman Khan reportedly did not want to meet Arhaan Khan post his eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 13 has been making a lot of noise for its innumerous fights. Be it Sidharth Shukla or , the house has been reverberating with abuses and high decibles. However, the one person on superstar ’s radar was , who got evicted from the house last week. Arhaan and Rashami Desai have been close but Arhaan has been alleged of duping the actress and misusing her property in her absence. While Arhaan obviously has denied all the allegations, there have been many instances to prove otherwise.

However, we have now got to know a juicy news. A source reveals, “Usually, after a contestant gets evicted, Salman Khan meets them and also shares some advice. The contestant even spends some time with him in his temporary house and then leaves. But, as soon as Arhaan got evicted, Salman Khan was so pissed at Arhaan that he refused to even meet him.” Well, well we aren’t surprised. Arhaan even claimed in an interview post eviction that he had spare keys of Rashami’s house. But, as soon as he made an exit from BB, he reportedly threw a fit on production house to provide him her housekeys as he had no where else to crash.

Arhaan has been visibly upset with the way his personal life was discussed inside the house. Arhaan said how everyone has a past and so does he, and also added that his marriage only lasted for 6 months and his ex-wife has moved on, while he also added that his son is five years old. He also said that though Rashami did not know about the child, he did hint about it, and also, he planned on revealing it to her during the due course of the show.

