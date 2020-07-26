  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set

Pinkvilla got in touch with the late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee and asked her to open up about her experiences of working with Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara. Watch Video below.
10788 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 04:02 pm
News,Swastika Mukherjee,Dil BecharaEXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over a month since the tragic demise of Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but even today the late actor is being remembered every other day for various reasons. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, released just two days ago and has been garnering attention from all quarters. Pinkvilla got in touch with the late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee and asked her to share her experiences of working with Sushant. 

During the interview, Swastika was also quizzed about the #MeToo allegations that had surfaced during the course of shooting Dil Bechara against debut director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the same, she said, "See we were not shooting exactly around the time when these allegations surfaced. And I got a lot of calls during that time from various people and from the media. But it was so shocking for me because, I have never seen anything like this happening on the sets. If you are constantly working with people over 2 months, you will hear something, see something. You will have a little bit of knowledge of something that is going on..you cannot be completely unaware."

She further said, "Because I played Sanjana's mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood."  

Swastika also added that she found the allegations shocking. "It was very weird and quite shocking. A lot of people when asked me about Mukesh (Chhabra) .. Am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe. And feel little bit of discomfort on the set or around people against whom the allegations has surfaced. But no, nothing." 

Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi also said quashed these rumours and said that the whole issue was concocted and none of the things mentioned in news reports were true. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai Police

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

So she comes out after one month of his death and claim such thing didnt happen? Why didnt she say that when sanjana was defaming his character? Sanjana should get arrested or whatever the law dictates because whatever she has done was planned. Mumbai police should investigate the metoo hoax

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement