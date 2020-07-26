EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set

Pinkvilla got in touch with the late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee and asked her to open up about her experiences of working with Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara. Watch Video below.

It has been over a month since the tragic demise of Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but even today the late actor is being remembered every other day for various reasons. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, released just two days ago and has been garnering attention from all quarters. Pinkvilla got in touch with the late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee and asked her to share her experiences of working with Sushant.

During the interview, Swastika was also quizzed about the #MeToo allegations that had surfaced during the course of shooting Dil Bechara against debut director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the same, she said, "See we were not shooting exactly around the time when these allegations surfaced. And I got a lot of calls during that time from various people and from the media. But it was so shocking for me because, I have never seen anything like this happening on the sets. If you are constantly working with people over 2 months, you will hear something, see something. You will have a little bit of knowledge of something that is going on..you cannot be completely unaware."

She further said, "Because I played Sanjana's mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood."

Swastika also added that she found the allegations shocking. "It was very weird and quite shocking. A lot of people when asked me about Mukesh (Chhabra) .. Am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe. And feel little bit of discomfort on the set or around people against whom the allegations has surfaced. But no, nothing."

Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi also said quashed these rumours and said that the whole issue was concocted and none of the things mentioned in news reports were true.

