EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar to get discharged from the hospital on Friday

Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised on Sunday, was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

It’s been a while when Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after following episodes of breathlessness. It was reported that the veteran actor was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and ever since then, this massive fan following has been praying for his well being. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Dilip was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion following which a procedure was performed on Wednesday to remove the fluids from his lungs. And now as per the recent update, while the legendary actor is doing well, he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dilip Kumar will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. Confirming the news, Dr Jalil Parkar told Pinkvilla, “He will be discharged on Friday morning”. To note, there were reports that the Saudagar star is likely to be discharged on Thursday. However, he will now be relieved on Friday morning. Needless to say, this news has come has relief from all the fans. To note, while there have been endless speculations about Dilip’s health, his wife Saira Banu made sure to share his health updates on social media.

She also made sure to dismiss all rumours about Dilip Kumar’s health. A tweet on Dilip Kumar’s handle read, "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah." Meanwhile, several celebs made sure to pray for the legendary actor’s speedy recovery including Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Ayushmann Khurrana etc.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar Health Update: “His oxygen saturation is 100 percent, 350 cc of fluid was removed”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×