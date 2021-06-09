EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar Health Update: “His oxygen saturation is 100 percent, 350 cc of fluid was removed”

Doctor Jalil Parkar gives an update on the acting legend, Dilip Kumar's health; Says that the legendary actor might be discharged on June 10. Details

On Sunday, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar for routine investigation and tests following episodes of breathlessness. His better half, Saira Banu kept all the fans and well wishers of the actor informed about his health on the social media. The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and a procedure was performed recently to remove the fluid from his lungs on Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Jalil Parkar told Pinkvilla that the legendary actor stood the procedure well.

“The procedure was done and 350cc of fluid was removed in the presence of Dr. Nitin Gokhale and me. Dilip Kumar stood the procedure well and his oxygen saturation is 100 percent. If all goes well, we shall discharge him on Thursday,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar. Dilip Kumar has been making regular visits to the hospital for medical check-ups and was last admitted to the hospital in April this year.

Pleural effusion is the collection of an unusual amount of fluid around the lungs. It is said that there are many medical conditions that can lead to it. Though the doctors drain the pleural effusion, they primarily target the treatment at whatever caused it. Dilip Kumar’s official twitter handle too gave an update on his health earlier today. “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday),” said Faisal Farooqui, on behalf of Dilip Kumar.

