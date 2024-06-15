EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan felt 'angry' after being trolled for weight gain, says 'People could be so nasty and mean'

Fardeen Khan, who was body-shamed for his looks before his comeback, has been quite vocal about how the trolling experience took a toll on him.

After his significant return to Bollywood with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fardeen has shed light on how trolls targeting him for weight gain made him "angry."

Fardeen Khan talks about how trolls affected him

In a new exclusive podcast interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan discussed his experience in detail and how he felt about being trolled during his weight gain period.

When asked if he got "angry," Fardeen said, "Of course. Sometimes, you have the instinct to lash back. Sometimes (you are) upset and surprised that people could be so nasty and mean and take pleasure in watching somebody else’s pain (sic)."

"But then again, you've got to have thick skin. You have got to be philosophical about it to some extent, otherwise, it takes you out. Yes, if you are in a public space, everyone is entitled to their opinion. How much value you give to their opinion is within your control. In my case, I went along with it," he added.

Fardeen Khan recalls how he hit back at trolls

Fardeen also highlighted the 2016 Facebook post that he wrote for his trolls. The Heeramandi star said that he was "realistic" about it. "I tried to find some humor in it," he added.

Advertisement

Fardeen further shared that he had his opinions on trolls; however, the actor remained positive while dealing with them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Fardeen Khan says their opinions are not in his control

The 50-year-old actor was quite hurt and traumatized back then.

Fardeen said that he can't control the opinions of trolls. "What one can do about it? We live in these times. It’s upon each one’s conscience…the people they choose to be…so that’s up to them. It’s on them, but you gotta have some thicker skin in this business (sic)," he added.

Fardeen concluded it by saying it was a "good welcome in this age of social media."

Back in 2016, Fardeen Khan posted a lengthy post on Facebook while hitting back at trolls. He took a dig at trolls who were 'mean' to him after pictures of his weight gain became a sensation on social media.

Advertisement

"Happy to have been the weekends' entertainment for all you trollers. If you have had enough fun, please take the time to look at your own reflection," an excerpt from his Facebook post reads.

On the work front, Fardeen Khan was on a 14-year-long break from showbiz. He quit acting after starring in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010.

Fardeen has worked in movies like No Entry, Fidaa, and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. The actor has Housefull 5 in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan recalls being 'thick-skinned' when he was trolled before his comeback with Heeramandi: 'It was challenging time'