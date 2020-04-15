EXCLUSIVE: FWICE GS reveals how workers are getting help amid lockdown; Says 'Wrote to Aamir but got no reply'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, General Secretary of FWICE revealed how daily wage workers are receiving help from Bollywood amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

India went into a complete lockdown situation starting March 25 in order to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The outbreak has already claimed over 300 lives in India and more than 11,000 people have tested positive. Apart from the migrants who have been worst affected, the stalling of shoots has left the daily wage workers in distress as well. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which has almost 5 lakh members including technicians, had urged celebrities to come forward and extend support so that they overcome this together. Post that, , Rohit Shetty among others had come to donate to FWICE, extending help to the daily wage workers.

Apart from them, too had come forward to pledge support to 25000 workers. We got in touch with the General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, to know how the federation is planning to help the daily wagers with the fund collected. Sharing the details, he said, "From whatever funds we have received (from Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, among others) and the Producers Guild gave us Rs 1.5 crore, we have reserved funds of about Rs 2.80 crore. Today only, we have sent a list of 9000 names of daily wage workers along with their details, bank account details to Salman Khan from the 25000 names he had asked for. Earlier we had sent 16000 names with all the details and Salman Khan had transferred Rs 3000 in each account."

He added, "Salman Bhai will be taking care of these workers next month as well, he confirmed to us."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: FWICE members reach out to workers, dancers of CDA with food & essentials amid Covid 19 crisis

He further shared, "Secondly, YRF Films had pledged to help 3000 workers. So a total of 28000 (25000 names sent to Salman) account details we have received and we will be receiving more, as soon as people receive messages. So, we have thought that we would provide help to these 28000 names that we have received and then from the reserve fund (including the Rs 7.5 crore which Netflix has pledged) by the end of the month or next month, depending on how the situation is, we will provide them a fixed amount depending on how many names we receive by then."

Ashok, who is also the president for All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC), revealed, "Amitabh Bachchan ji gave 1 lakh coupon to AIFEC to help workers with ration. From that, we have got 25,000 coupons of Rs. 1500 for the Federation and we will distribute that to the workers so that there would be a respite in terms of ration. This is what we have planned so that we can help them step by step. The condition of the people is very bad right now."

Check out some pictures here:

He further explained that they are reaching out to maximum people possible. "We are working towards helping people as per the data we are receiving. We want to work in transparency. We are ensuring that money gets deposited into their bank account itself."

Not just that, he further added that as soon as the lockdown was announced, they had reached out to the various associations and asked them to send details of the employees and workers to them so that maximum help can be reached. These 28,000-30,000 names that we have got are of active workers. "We are trying our best," he sighed.

Lastly, while parting, we asked if there is any other help they are expecting. "We wrote to and personally but we have not got any revert as yet," he concluded.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vanity van owner stressed due to lockdown; Says With no financial help it's difficult to feed staff

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×