EXCLUSIVE: FWICE members reach out to workers, dancers of CDA with food & essentials amid Covid 19 crisis

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a standstill, various members belonging to the film industry are badly hit. A section of such people are daily wage workers, background artists, dancers and others who do various odd jobs on a film set. With the country in a complete state of lockdown, many have been facing a difficult time. During such trying times, many celebs have pledged their support and contributed their bit to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

With this help, the FWICE's members came together on Friday to distribute food and essential items to members and dancer belonging to the Cine Dancer's Association. The massive reach out saw hundreds of bags being distributed among the CDA workers. Pinkvilla got in touch with the members and also got an exclusive sneak peek of the donation drive.

and Rohit Shetty both contributed Rs 51 lakh to FWICE earlier this week to help daily wage labourers. FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit announced on Wednesday that Ajay Devgn had contributed a massive sum of Rs 51 lakhs. In a video message on Twitter, Pandit said, "Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona."

