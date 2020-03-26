EXCLUSIVE: FWICE is still waiting for Bollywood to help workers amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit daily wagers the most and given the current scenario, the future seems bleak if no help is provided in time. However, as of now, it looks like the FWICE is still waiting to help out the Bollywood workers while there are many who have joined hands to extend their support and do their bit.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has approached superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and seeking help for the needy cine workers of all the 24 crafts of the film industry. The workers have been waiting for help from the big wigs of the film industry. FWICE president BN Tiwari said, "We have written to Amitabh Bachchan and trying to contact Salman Khan to help us raise funds for the needy daily wage workers of the film industry.'' When told that The Art of Living Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, Producer Mahaveer Jain, and filmmaker Raju Hirani have collaborated to raise funds for the daily wage workers of the film and television industry, Tiwari said, "I am glad that more and more people are coming forward to help the workers who earn on daily basis.''

But with a complete lockdown announced for 21 days, what happens to the plan of distributing groceries to the members of the various associations. General Secretary of FWICE Ashok Dubey said, "The curfew is preventing us from distributing it. But we plan to seek police and BMC help to allow our members to collect it from our office in Andheri.'' He added, "We may also transfer funds to workers' accounts once we get some money promised by the various associations which haven't started as yet.''

When asked if the Film and Television Producers Guild or any other association or filmstar has come forward, Dubey said no one so far. A little upset, Dubey said, "Industry workers have given blood and sweat to the film industry and superstars of the industry but we have been waiting for the big names to come forward to contribute to FWICE or at least help the workers in kind or cash. Actors like Rajnikanth, Mahesh Babu and many more have donated the money to the south workers federation. I hope some Hindi film industry big names come forward and help our workers.''

In the meantime, Raju Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and volunteers of Sri Sri Ravishankar will with police and in collaboration with the BMC will distribute food items and other stuff to the daily wage workers of the film and TV industry. Some of the actors who have come forward and collaborated with Sri Sri Ravishankar are , , Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, , Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor

Credits :Pinkvilla

