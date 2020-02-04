EXCLUSIVE: Hacked: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla's Darr inspired Hina Khan for her role

Hina Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Darr inspired her for her role in Hacked. Read on.

will be making her debut in Bollywood with Hacked. The trailer for the movie garnered a lot of praises and we cannot wait to see her slay on the big screen as well. In an exclusive chat with Pinkilla, Hina revealed to prep for her character, she took a leaf from and Juhi Chawla starrer Darr. Hina Khan revisited the film to understand the psyche of Juhi Chawla who was at the receiving end of Khan’s obsessive love.

About the same, she said, "I have obviously watched them earlier but I was rediscovering the films. It spoke to me as to how and what one goes through psychologically or emotionally when people take to bullying. From Juhi’s character, I was able to grasp the arc of how a woman goes from free-spirited to fearful. I needed to create a similar transition and these films broke down the emotions for me simply. I am glad I had it as a reference point. Juhi Chawla and ’s strong performances helped me in honing my own performance. There are no direct similarities between those films and ours, I only drew from their performances.”

Hina Khan starrer Hacked has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and is due to release on February 7. Recently, Hina was attacked by KRK on Twitter where he tried to pull her down but the actress held her own and gave it back like a boss.

ALSO READ: KRK starts a Twitter war with Hina Khan; Rocky Jaiswal & Karanvir Bohra side with the actress

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More