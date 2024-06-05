EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal reveals she would like to steal THIS from Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha

The buzz around Heeramandi continues across media outlets, amplified further by the recent announcement of a sequel. Sharmin Segal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a standout figure since the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, now shares insights on what she'd like to 'steal' from her co-stars in the series.

Sharmin Segal also showered praise on Manisha Koirala, highlighting that she learned how to be an actor from her.

Here's what Sharmin Segal would steal from Heeramandi co-stars if given a chance

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal aka Heeramandi’s Alamzeb was asked if she could steal one thing from the following actors, what would it be. She replied, “Manisha Koirala: her experience and her dog, Mowgli Koirala. Aditi Rao Hydari: her work experience and her cats. I love pets. Sonakshi Sinha: her work experience and her demeanor. It's very calm, like you said.”

Sharmin Segal on why Heeramandi is gaining fame

Sharmin also shared her thoughts on why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is gaining fame and why everyone loves it. She said, “I think with Heeramandi, the characters are so dynamic. They are interesting to watch, so people want to understand their motives and why the characters behave the way they do. At the end of the day, it comes down to what I would like to call the Bhansali-verse, where he transports you into his world. Heeramandi is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. He creates an environment, an atmosphere, a world where you feel like you are no longer in normal life. It's another world. So I think that's the main attraction for the audience."

Further discussing her bond with Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Mallikajaan in Heeramandi the actress said, “From Manisha ma'am, I learned so much. It sounds generic to say I learned how to be an actor, but the contrast between who Manisha ma'am is and who Mallikajaan is remarkable. Even Alamzeb and I are very different, but what she has achieved with Mallikajaan's character is incredible. She taps into that headspace and embodies Mallikajaan while still being Manisha Koirala. I learned how to play a character so different from who you are as a person and how to persevere. She pushed herself every day and worked very hard; it was evident. I am very grateful to be a part of her comeback.'"

More about Heeramandi

Besides Sharmin, the show featured Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha, and others. The Netflix series premiered on May 1. Following the tremendous success of the first season, the creators recently unveiled a unique video to announce the second season of Heeramandi.