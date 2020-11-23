EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur's alter ego puppet was made using 3D technology in Anurag Basu's Ludo

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, veteran ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye and his talented son Satyajit Padhye revealed that the puppet was designed using the latest 3D printing technique.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo released a few days ago and since then has been receiving attention from all quarters. From rave reviews to audiences falling in love with the characters to Bhagwan Dada's song, Basu treated the audiences witha quirky never-before-seen drama. And among these many quirks was Aditya Roy Kapur's fun and adorable puppet who was basically his alter ego.

The puppet was exactly a look-alike of the actor with his hair, eyebrows, face cut and even the nose strikingly similar. But did you know how did the makers manage to achieve such striking similarities with Aditya's puppet and make it look life-size. Well, let us tell you that experts from India's first ventriloquist family were behind the creation.

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, veteran ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye and his talented son Satyajit Padhye revealed that the puppet was designed using the latest 3D printing technique. While puppets and ventriloquism has been used in Indian cinema before, this is the first time in India that a 3D printed puppet of an actor was used in a major motion picture.

Revealing how it came about, veteran ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye said, "Anurag Basu was aware that we create look-alike puppets and when I showed him some references he was blown away by the detailing and movements." Ramdas Padhye, who is an engineer as well and runs the Puppet Studio, got to work along with his son Satyajit Padhye who is also a popular face.

Dishing out details about the process, Satyajit said, "It’s a long process to create a puppet. First we 3D scanned Aditya, then captured his 3D images on a computer and processed the images so that a puppet can be created. After that we 3D printed the final processed image and the puppet was casted in foam latex. In Aditya's case, his hairstyle and nose were peculiar features which we captured exactly using 3D scanning."

The next part was challenging as they had to add movements to the mouth, eyebrows and eyelids of the puppet. Speaking about Aditya’ training process for the film, Satyajit added, "Anurag Basu approached me to train Aditya in the mannerisms of a ventriloquist. He also told me that I could operate the puppet in the film by hiding behind to add authenticity." However, he revealed that the actor was keen on doing it himself and quickly learned the art.

He added, "Aditya picked up the mannerisms pretty fast and I too was present during the shoot to assist him but he pulled it off hence our hard work paid off." In Ludo, Aditya can be seen with his puppet in several scenes as he performs a standup comedy cum ventriloquist act.

