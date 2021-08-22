EXCLUSIVE: Here's why Sonakshi Sinha would not move out of her parent's house despite buying her own

is riding high on the success of her recently released film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, where she plays the character of Sunderben. The actress interacted with Pinkvilla exclusively and spoke her heart about a lot of things ranging from her character in Bhuj to her painting to her speculation of working in Heeramandi. Sonakshi even opened up about the new house that she recently bought and spoke about whether she wants to move out of her parent's house or not.

When asked if she has bought a new place for herself, Sonakshi Sinha replied, "Ya! It was a dream for me to be able to buy my own house. I am very comfortable living with my parents, but it's just one dream that you have, and you want to fulfil, which is why I did it, and I am very proud of myself, and I would like to pat myself on my back. I have worked so hard that I was able to buy my own house."

Talking further about the house, Sonakshi said, "I get it from my dad. I remember when he came from Patna and when he started working in the industry, the first thing that he wanted to do was buy his own house. He still has that house today, which is in Bandstand. It is a very cute 1 bedroom house facing the sea, and he still has it. I just remember that for some reason, and I wanted to make it my dream as well, and I was able to achieve it, so I am very happy about it."

When asked if she has any plans to move out from her parent's house, Sonakshi concluded by saying, "No No I am very happy living with my parents. I think living alone is quite a pain, so I am very happy."

