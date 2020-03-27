EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals how the COVID 19 scare derailed her plans of attending the Cannes 2020

The beautiful Hina Khan was set to attend the prestigious film festival for her film, Country of Blind. But, unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the festival has now got postponed.

The stunning diva, who won a million hearts with her impeccable performances, spoke with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live. The actress who also crossed over to films said that due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, she could not attend the 2020 Cannes festival. The beautiful Hina Khan was set to attend the prestigious film festival for her film, Country of Blind. But, unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the festival has now got postponed. Hina reveals how she was looking forward to the Cannes film festival and says that maybe this year the festival may not take place.

Hina is still hopeful of going to Cannes if it is safe to travel abroad. The dazzling actress had made her debut in film with Hacked. Hina sizzled on the red carpet of Cannes in the year 2019. The diva created history by being the first television actor to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The fans and film audiences were mesmerized by Hina's fashion statements at the film festival which is one of the most esteemed film festivals across the world. As per the latest news reports, Hina Khan has many interesting projects coming up in the future.

The stunner spoke about how she was looking forward to starring in a web series for a streaming service. Hina goes on to add that her short film, SmartPhone's trailer launch also got cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare that has hit the entire world. The short film also features actors Kunal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. Hina will also star in a film called Unlock: The Haunted App.

