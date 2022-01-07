EXCLUSIVE: ‘Irrfan was unconscious, had tears rolling down,' Sutapa on bidding him goodbye by singing songs

From ‘Hindi Medium’ to ‘The Lunchbox’, Irrfan Khan left his mark and a legacy that will stay with us forever. Undoubtedly, he was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who gave us an incredible list of films. His demise in April 2020 came as a big jolt and the whole country mourned his death after his long battle with cancer. Almost 2 years have passed, and now on his 55th birth anniversary, Pinkvilla got in touch with his wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar who shared rare insights about the late actor.

Last year, Sutapa, in a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, had shared that she and her friends sang some of Irrfan Khan's "favourite songs" to him, a night before his demise. Sharing about the same, Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at that time, but he had tears rolling down. When asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa said, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”

Last year on Irrfan’s death anniversary, Sutapa Sikdar had shared a lengthy note adding how hard were the days after the late actor's death. "The days went by with umpteen responsibilities, some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it Sutapa, I was unable to sign. Took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector,” Sutapa had written.