EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Vishk Rebound star cast talks about how different film is from Ishq Vishk: 'It is more relevant to Gen-Z'

Ishq Vishk Rebound is arriving in theatres soon. Since its announcement, there has been quite a hullabaloo about the upcoming film. Ishq Vishk Rebound shares the title with Ishq Vishk, the 2003 film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao that millennials have grown up watching.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is not a 'sequel' or 'remake' of the original, Ishq Vishk, the star cast of the much-awaited movie, tells it all.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a 'fresh take' on love

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf and his co-stars clarified that the film is not a sequel or remake of Ishq Vishk. It is, in fact, a fresh take on the idea of love and will be relevant to Gen-Z.

"Everyone must realise that it is not a sequel or a remake. We are giving a fresh take on the idea of ishq that we see in today’s day and age. So it is more relevant to Gen-Z," Ishq Vishk Rebound actress Naila Grrewal said.

Rohit Saraf, who has worked in films like Ludo and The Sky is Pink, further explained that Ishq Vishk Rebound is from the same franchise as the original movie. However, the storyline is new to the audience.

"And of course (it has) a lot of nostalgia for millennials who have seen the previous Ishq Vishk. It’s a film that belongs to the same franchise but the story is new, the characters are new, even the problems are new," Saraf said.

Talking about the upcoming movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound, Saraf added, "Because there are a lot of ships now, situationships, etc, etc. So all of that is explored in this film."

The 27-year-old actor also shared that the upcoming movie is all about love, confusion, and relationships.

Pashmina Roshan said that Ishq Vishk Rebound has that confusion element that we often experience while falling in love.

"Generally wo jo pyaar mein confusion hota hai, jo Vishk hai, wo same 2003 mein bhi tha aur abhi 2024 mein bhi hai…aur wo humesha rahega (The love confusion is there in the new movie, like the original. It will always be there,)" Roshan shared.

Watch the full interview here:

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal as leads. The story of the upcoming film revolves around friendship, love, breakups, and rebound.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the screens on June 21, 2024.